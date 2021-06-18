Excessive Heat through Sunday…

Almost done with the excessive heat! We could add a few more record highs this afternoon and then temps will begin to drop as we head into early next week with a better opportunity from storms too!

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday evening for most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County. From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 109° to 115°. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 119°! It won't be as hot to the east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 102° to 108°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

There will be some moisture to work with over the next few days but the best opportunity for storms will be to the NE of Tucson through the weekend. Early next week could be more active, especially to the south and east of Tucson! We're keeping a close eye on a Tropical Depression off the west coast of Mexico, which could become Tropical Storm Doloras. This storm is expected to move up the coast and into Mexico over the next few days and we could get a bite of some of this moisture! More details to come.

Temperatures will begin to drop early next week thanks to an increase in moisture with highs sitting around 107° for the hotter spots. Our average high is 102° and it looks like we'll stay above that all next week!

Today: Very hot and sunny. High: 112° (Record: 113° in 1989)

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 81° Tomorrow: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 111° (Record: 115° in 2017)

