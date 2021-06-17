More records are in jeopardy…

The heat wave continues with highs near 113°-114° for the hottest spots with more records in jeopardy. The best chance for storms will be to the NE of Tucson but early next week could be more active!

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday for most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County. From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 109° to 115° today through Saturday. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 119°! It won't be as hot to the east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 102° to 108°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

There will be some moisture to work with over the next few days but the best opportunity for storms will be to the NE of Tucson through the weekend. Early next week could be more active so stay tuned for more details!

Temperatures will begin to drop early next week thanks to an increase in moisture and possibly storm activity with highs sitting around 105° for the hotter spots. Our average high is 102° and it looks like we'll stay above that all next week!

Today: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 113° (Record: 109° in 2015)

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 81°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 81° Tomorrow: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 112° (Record: 113° in 1989)

