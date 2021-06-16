Only a few more days left of excessive heat….

More of the same with a slight chance for storms each afternoon and dangerously hot temperatures! The Excessive Heat Warning continues through Saturday.

There will be a 10%-20% chance for storms almost each afternoon and evening through Saturday but activity will be isolated/spotty and any rainfall we do see will be very light! The bigger concern will be dry lightning, which could spark new wildfires, and gusty outflows.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday for most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County. From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 109° to 115° today through Saturday. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 119°! It won't be as hot to the east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 102° to 108°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

Temperatures will begin to drop early next week and by Tuesday highs could sit around 103° for the hotter spots. Highs could warm to around 105° at times next week but that is definitely better than this week!

Today: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 113° (Record: 109° in 1988)

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 81° Tomorrow: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 112° (Record: 109° in 2015)

