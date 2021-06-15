Monsoon begins! Staying VERY hot too…

Monsoon 2021 starts today, and we have a slight chance for storms almost every afternoon and evening through Saturday. Otherwise, excessive heat continues with highs ranging from 109° to 115° in the hottest spots!

Happy Monsoon! The area of high pressure that is bringing the heat wave will continue to move northward towards the Four Corners Region and moisture will increase from east to west throughout the week. There will be a 10%-20% chance for storms each afternoon and evening through Saturday but activity will be isolated/spotty and any rainfall we do see will be very light! The bigger concern will be dry lightning, which could spark new wildfires, and gusty outflows.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Saturday for most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County. From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 109° to 115° today through Saturday. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 119°! It won't be as hot to the east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 102° to 108°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

Temperatures will begin to drop early next week and by Monday highs should sit around 106° for the hotter spots. Highs will be closer to average by midweek next week, which is 102° this time of year!

Today: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 113° (Record: 110° in 1896)

Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 113° (Record: 110° in 1896) Tonight: Mostly clear and warm (10%). Low: 81° (Record: 81° in 2018)

Mostly clear and warm (10%). Low: 81° (Record: 81° in 2018) Tomorrow: Very hot and mostly sunny (10%). High: 113° (Record: 109° in 1988)

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!