Excessive heat through Saturday and a slight chance for storms!

Excessive heat continues most of this week but it’s not all bad news! Monsoon 2021 begins tomorrow and we could see some action this week!

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended and will continue through Saturday for most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County as a strong ridge of high pressure holds its grip on the Southwest.

From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 109° to 115° today through Saturday. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 119°! It won't be as hot to the east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 102° to 108°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

Monsoon 2021 starts tomorrow, and we could see some isolated storms! As this area of high pressure moves northward over the Four Corners, moisture will increase from east to west this week. There is a slight chance for storms, mainly dry, in the White Mountains today but as moisture continues to spread westward, more of Southern Arizona could get in on some action.

Starting tomorrow, there will be a 10%-20% chance for storms each afternoon and evening through Saturday but activity will be isolated and any rainfall we see will be very light. The bigger concern will be dry lightning and gusty outflows.

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 112°

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 112° Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 80°

Clear and warm. Low: 80° Tomorrow: Very hot and mostly sunny (20%). High: 113°

