High temperatures will stay over 110 degrees through next weekend

TUCSON - Southern Arizona is starting off the hottest stretch of the year with afternoon temperatures ranging from 110-115 degrees through next Saturday.

A EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for all of Southern Arizona until Friday at 9:00 p.m.

That warning will likely be extended through next weekend as well.

Stagnant high pressure over the 4-corners region is the driving force behind the heat.

High pressure to our northeast means we see a south/southeast wind which brings a lot of continental tropical air into our region.

During this time make sure to drink extra water, avoid outdoor exercise during daylight hours and walk your dogs earlier in the day.

The bit of good news is that the warmer air will lead to increased atmospheric instability.

That instability paired with a bit of moisture could develop into a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours between Tuesday and Friday.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 77°

Clear and warm. Low: 77° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 113°

Hot and sunny. High: 113° Tomorrow Night: Clear and warm. Low: 78°

