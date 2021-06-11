Record-breaking temperatures possible…

The hottest temperatures so far this year are settling in this weekend and an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Saturday through Wednesday! Monsoon 2021 also begins on Tuesday and some isolated storms will be possible, which could help cool us off.

Highs will warm to around 106° for the hottest spots this afternoon making it the hottest day of the year so far! If you think that's hot...just wait until the weekend...

The first Excessive Heat Warning of the year will go into effect Saturday through Wednesday for most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Southwest.

From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 106° to 114° Saturday through Wednesday. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 116°! It won't be as hot to the east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 100° to 107°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

Monsoon 2021 starts on Tuesday, and we could see some isolated storms next week! As this area of high pressure slowly moves northward into the Four Corners, moisture will increase from east to west. There is a slight chance for storms, mainly dry, in the White Mountains on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday, moisture could build far enough west for some isolated activity in Tucson but the best chance for storms will be to the south and east. Nonetheless, a few more clouds are expected by mid to late next week and that could help drop the temperatures a bit! More details to come.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 106°

Hot and sunny. High: 106° Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 70°

Clear and warm. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Very hot and sunny. High: 111° (Record: 109° in 1995)

