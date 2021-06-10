Record highs in jeopardy and a chance for storms next week!

More of the same with highs back in the low 100s for the warmest spots and a mostly sunny sky. Get Ready! An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Sunday through Wednesday with highs ranging from 107° to 114° for parts of Southern Arizona!

Highs will warm into the low 100s today before the BIG warm up this weekend. Expect sustained wind between 5-15 mph with gusts around 20-25 mph today and the rest of the week thanks to strong daytime heating.

The first Excessive Heat Warning of the year will go into effect Sunday through Wednesday for most of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the Southwest.

From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 107° to 114° Saturday through Wednesday. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 116°! It won't be as hot to the south and east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 100° to 107°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

Monsoon 2021 starts on Tuesday, and we could see limited action next week! As this area of high pressure slowly moves northward into Northern Arizona early next week, it will help bring some moisture into our State. There is a slight chance for storms, mainly dry, in the White Mountains on Monday and Tuesday.

Moisture could build far enough west for some isolated activity in Tucson on Wednesday but the best chance for storms will be to the south and east. Nonetheless, a few more clouds are expected by mid to late next week and that could help drop the temperatures a bit! More details to come.

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 102°

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 102° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 68°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 68° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 106°

