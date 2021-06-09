Excessive Heat Watch early next week…

The warmup begins with highs back in the triple digits this afternoon! Enjoy the low 100s the next couple of days because temperatures will soar as we head into the weekend. Recording-breaking highs will be possible!

Highs will warm into the low 100s today and tomorrow before the BIG warm up this weekend. Expect sustained wind between 5-15 mph with gusts around 20-25 mph today and the rest of the week thanks to daytime heating.

High pressure is taking over, and very hot temperatures are on the way this weekend and into next week! An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Sunday through Tuesday for most of Pima and Pinal County and portions of Graham and Greenlee County.

From Tucson westward and in Safford, temperatures will range from 106° to 112° Saturday through Tuesday. In Western Pinal County, some spots could get as hot as 114°! It won't be as hot to the south and east of Tucson, but temperatures will still range from 100° to 106°. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

This area of high pressure will slowly move northward into Northern Arizona early next week, allowing some moisture to creep into our State. There is a slight chance for storms, mainly dry, in the higher elevations along the Arizona/New Mexico border. It will be quiet and hot for the rest of us!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 102°

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 102° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 68°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 68° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!