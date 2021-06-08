Enjoy the coolest day of the week…

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon with a few high clouds passing through. After today, temperatures will continue to heat up with the hottest temperatures of the year so far arriving this weekend!

A few high clouds will push through once again today with gusts around 15-20 mph. Highs will range from the upper 80s to upper 90s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure is taking over! That means hot temperatures, light afternoon breezes and tons of sunshine the second half of the week and into the weekend. The hottest days of the year so far will be Sunday and Monday with temperatures near 110 degrees! Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside between 10 AM and 8 PM!

Temperatures will remain very hot through a decent portion of next week with highs flirting with 110°. There is a chance for some moisture to the east of Tucson early next week. Not looking like much at this time but more details to come!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 99°

