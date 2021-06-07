Another hot week on tap!

Feeling like summer with a hot and sunny week ahead. Highs will warm into the low 100s most of week but could climb closer to 105° by the weekend!

High clouds will increase throughout the day so expect a mix of sun and clouds by mid-morning with more the same this afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 100s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will drop slightly tomorrow with highs in the warmest spots climbing to the upper 90s but that won't last! High pressure will be in control the several days and that means hot temperatures, light afternoon breezes and tons of sunshine. The hottest days of the year so far will be Friday and Saturday with temperatures near 105 degrees or hotter!

Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the afternoon!

Today: Hot and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 100°

Hot and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 100° Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 66°

Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 66° Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 99°

