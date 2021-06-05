The heat will stay as the winds start to pick up

TUCSON - Wind gusts close to 30mph have been moving through Southern Arizona today, but that hasn't stopped the heat.

Warmer temperatures are expected in Western Pima county with Ajo, Sells and Why reaching 101-103 during the afternoon on Sunday.

Cochise and Santa Cruz county will miss out on the triple digits, but their high temperatures will reach the upper 90's.

A red flag warning has been issued for areas with elevations higher than 5,500 ft due to strong winds and dry air.

Overnight lows will continue to stay warm only falling into the upper 60's/lower 70's.

High temperatures will stay over 100 degrees today through next weekend.

Tonight: Hot and sunny. Low: 70°

Hot and sunny. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Clear and mild. High: 100°

Clear and mild. High: 100° Tomorrow Night: Hot and Sunny. Low: 68°

