This weekend will be the warmest of the year so far

TUCSON - After multiple 100 degree days, this weekend is shaping up to be even warmer with highs upwards of 103 in Tucson.

Warmer temperatures are expected in Western Pima county with Ajo, Sells and Why reaching 103-105 during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

Cochise and Santa Cruz county will miss out on the triple digits, but their high temperatures will reach the upper 90's.

There is still a small chance of rain for the Cochise county today, but Tucson will only see passing cloud cover.

Overnight lows will continue to stay warm only falling into the upper 60's/lower 70's.

High temperatures will stay over 100 degrees today through next weekend.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

Hot and sunny. High: 101° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 70°

Clear and mild. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Hot and Sunny. High: 102°

