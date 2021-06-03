100 degree weather is here to stay for the next week

TUCSON - More 100 degree temperatures will take over Southern Arizona due to a strong center of high pressure directly over the state.

Small rain chances remain in the forecast for Cochise county, but Pima county will stay dry.

Some light rain is possible, but we are not expecting anything higher than 1/2 an inch of rain in Cochise county.

Dry thunderstorms remain possible in Pima and Santa Cruz which could pose a fire risk.

High temperatures will stay over 100 degrees today through next weekend.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 100°

Hot and sunny. High: 100° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 70°

Clear and mild. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Hot and Sunny. High: 100°

