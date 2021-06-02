Isolated storms and triple digit heat…

Isolated storms will be possible, especially over the higher elevations, this afternoon with highs in the low 100s for the hottest spots! More of the same tomorrow so be sure to stay weather AWARE!

An area of low pressure near Baja California is bringing some much-needed moisture into the Southwest but activity will be isolated! We have a slight chance for storms each afternoon through Friday, especially in the mountains from Tucson to the south and east. Rainfall amounts will mainly be on the light side so the biggest concerns will be dry thunderstorms, which could spark new wildfires, and gusty outflows.

This time last year we had 12 100-degree days already and this year we've only had 3 but we're about to add more to that total. Temperatures continue to climb with highs back in the low triple digits today through Monday! Remember to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during the afternoon.

Today: Hot, slight chance for storms (10%). High: 100°

Hot, slight chance for storms (10%). High: 100° Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild (10%). Low: 71°

Partly cloudy and mild (10%). Low: 71° Tomorrow: Hot, slight chance for storms (10%). High: 101°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!