Feeling like summer!

Today is the first day of meteorological summer and it's going to feel like it! Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s and low 100s all week with a chance for isolated afternoon storms too!

An area of low pressure over Northern Baja California is ushering in much needed moisture into the Southwest over the next few days! The best chance for storms will be on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in the mountains from Tucson to the south and east. Rainfall amounts will mainly be on the light side so the biggest concerns will be dry thunderstorms, which could spark new wildfires, and gusty outflows.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a chance for isolated storms, mainly for the mountains to the south and east of Tucson. Listen out for thunder and stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans. It will be warm today with highs in the upper 90s. More of the same through Thursday with triple digits possible Friday through Sunday!

Today: Warm, slight chance for storms (10%). High: 98°

Warm, slight chance for storms (10%). High: 98° Tonight: Isolated storms, then partly cloudy (20%). Low: 70°

Isolated storms, then partly cloudy (20%). Low: 70° Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms (20%). High: 99°

