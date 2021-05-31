Chance for thunderstorms this week!

It will be a beautiful Memorial Day with tons of sunshine and then tomorrow through Friday parts of Southern Arizona could see isolated thunderstorms!

Nice afternoon temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots! After our slight "cool" down today, temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s the rest of the week.

A disturbance near Baja California could usher in enough moisture this week for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon and evening tomorrow through Friday! The beat chance will be from Metro Tucson to the east, especially for the higher elevations but rainfall amounts will be light. The biggest concerns will be dry thunderstorms, which could spark new wildfires, and gusty outflows.

Memorial Day: Warm and sunny. High: 97°

Warm and sunny. High: 97° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 67°

Clear and mild. Low: 67° Tomorrow: Warm, slight chance for t’storms (10%). High: 98°

