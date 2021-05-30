The heat and sunshine will stay in place for Memorial day

TUCSON - After a hot Saturday and Sunday, Monday will see afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90's.

The triple digits will be possible everyday between Tuesday and next Saturday with the warmest day coming on Wednesday.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60's.

A significant cool down does not look possible even into the start of next week.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for Tucson, but Southern Cochise and Santa Cruz counties could see some passing showers Thursday or Friday.

However, dry thunderstorms are possible for eastern Pima county which could cause fire concerns if lightning strikes dry brush.

Tonight: Clear and Mild Low: 64°

Clear and Mild Low: 64° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 96°

Sunny and Warm. High: 96° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 65°

