Triple digits return!

Triple digit heat will be possible today and tomorrow before a slight "cool" down on Memorial Day! Chance for thunderstorms to the east of Tucson next week.

Today and tomorrow will be the hottest with highs near or at the triple digit mark. Expect tons of sunshine too! Remember to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated as temperatures climb!

A system passing by will "cool" us down slightly with highs in the mid 90s come Memorial Day. This system will also bring some gusty wind on Sunday and Monday, especially to the south and east of Tucson. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

Some moisture can't be ruled out near the AZ/NM border, especially in the White Mountains! Any rain that we do see will be light and the bigger concern will be dry thunderstorms and gusty outflows.

After our slight "cool" down, temperatures will climb to near 100° again the second half of next week!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 100°

Hot and sunny. High: 100° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 65°

Clear and mild. Low: 65° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

