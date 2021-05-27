Sunny and near average for this time of year!

Highs will warm into the upper 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and then we could push it into the triple digits tomorrow and Saturday!

Another warm afternoon today but an even bigger warm up is on the way! Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days with highs near or at the triple digit mark. Remember to stay hydrated as temperatures climb!

A system passing by will "cool" us down slightly with highs in the mid 90s come Memorial Day. This system will also bring some gusty wind on Sunday and Monday, especially to the south and east of Tucson. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

Some moisture can't be ruled out near the AZ/NM border, especially in the White Mountains! Any rain that we do see will be light and the bigger concern will be dry thunderstorms and gusty outflows.

After our slight "cool" down, temperatures will climb to near 100° again the second half of next week!

Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 97°

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100°

