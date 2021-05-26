Few clouds today and getting warmer!

More of the same with highs in the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a light afternoon breeze. Temperatures continue to climb and by the end of the work week, triple digits will be possible!

Highs will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s today but an even bigger warm up is on the way! Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days with highs near or at the triple digit mark, but it won't last too long.

A system passing by will "cool" us down slightly with highs in the mid 90s come Memorial Day. This system will also bring some gusty wind on Sunday and Monday, especially to the south and east of Tucson. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible!

Some moisture can't be ruled out next Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the White Mountains and possibly for areas east of Tucson! More details to come as we get closer.

Today: Few clouds and warm. High: 97°

Few clouds and warm. High: 97° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 64°

Clear and mild. Low: 64° Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 98°

