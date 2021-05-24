Quiet weather this week!

Sunny and warm today with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will rise almost each day this week with highs near or at the triple digit mark this weekend!

It will be a quiet week in the weather department with sunny to mostly sunny skies, typical afternoon breezes and warm temperatures. Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s today but will continue to warm each day with highs near or in the triple digits this weekend!

The weather might be quiet but something exciting is on the way! On Tuesday evening, the second super moon of the year will rise at 6:49 PM and on Wednesday morning, we'll be able to witness a Total Lunar Eclipse! For more details click here! The forecast looks good with a mostly clear sky Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Don't forget to send us your photos!

Today: Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 93°

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 96°

