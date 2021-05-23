Warmer temperatures are back tomorrow

TUCSON - After a couple days with high temperatures in the 80's a south wind will force warmer afternoons in the 90's.

A ridge of high pressure will stay parked to our west over the next week bringing warmer temperatures and keeping rain chances out of our forecast.

We will be back in the upper 90's for high temperatures by Wednesday.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 50's.

It is unlikely we return to the triple digits just yet, but if it happens next Saturday has the best chance.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Breezy. Low: 55°

Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 93°

Sunny and Warm. High: 93° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 58°

