The wind will die down late tonight leading into a fantastic Sunday

TUCSON - The windy conditions will stay in place for the rest of Saturday, but Sunday the winds will calm.

We have been dealing with a south wind for the last few days that has been gusting as high as 35-40 mph.

Starting tomorrow we will see more of a northerly wind that will not be nearly as strong.

This wind shift will also keep our temperatures cool. Afternoon temperatures in Tucson will top out in the upper 80's.

We will be back in the 90's for high temperatures by Monday.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 50's.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Breezy. Low: 56°

Clear and Breezy. Low: 56° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 8°

Sunny and Warm. High: 8° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 58°

