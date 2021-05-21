AM showers and windy today and tomorrow!

Light to moderate showers this morning as a "cool" front makes its way through Southern Arizona! The downside is that it will also be windy and any fire that starts could spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 AM this morning until 7 PM tonight!

Parts of Southern Arizona will see trace amounts to a few hundredths of an inch of rain this morning and into the early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out, especially near the White Mountains and with the dry conditions, lightning could spark a new wildfire. We'll dry out from west to east with some lingering showers possible to the northeast later this afternoon.

It will also be windy, and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for all of Southeastern Arizona most of today. Expect sustained wind between 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 to 40 mph. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Another Red Flag Warning is in effect for Saturday. Blowing dust will also be possible today and tomorrow!

The cool front moving through this morning will drop our highs this afternoon into the upper 80s for the warmest spots! Temperatures will sit below average through the weekend before warming back into the mid 90s early next week.