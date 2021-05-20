Wind picks up, slight chance for rain…

Another warm day with highs in the mid 90s but breezy at times with gusts around 25 mph. Clouds increase later today as a system approaches and we could see some virga and light isolated showers tomorrow morning.

The next disturbance to impact Southern Arizona will bring gusty wind, a slight chance for showers and cooler temperatures. The main impact will be the wind, especially Friday and Saturday. Today, gusts will range between 25-30 mph, but the wind will pick up even more over the next couple of days with gusts around 40 mph. Blowing dust will be possible at times and critical fire weather conditions are looking likely to the south and east of Tucson. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

We could also see "some" moisture! A cold front passing through could provide enough instability for some isolated storms in the White Mountains tomorrow but most of us will just see virga tonight into tomorrow. Some spots could pick up light rainfall, but it won't amount to much with trace amounts to a couple hundredths of an inch possible.

Cooler temperatures will take over tomorrow and into the first part of the weekend with highs dropping into the upper 80s tomorrow and low 90s Saturday. Temperature will warm back into the mid 90s by early next week.

Today: Breezy and warm with increasing clouds. High: 96°

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 69° Tomorrow: Windy, slight chance for showers (10%). High: 89°

