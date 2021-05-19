Turning up the heat today but it won’t last…

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs ranging from the upper 80s to upper 90s. Slight chance for storms in the White Mountains this afternoon but the rest of us will stay dry.

High pressure will briefly build over the Southwest today and tomorrow, pushing our highs into the mid to upper 90s! Expect tons of sunshine today with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow.

Temperatures fall towards the end of the work week into the low 90s as another system passes by. The main impact will be windy conditions Friday and Saturday and an elevated fire risk. Virga and isolated showers can’t be ruled out Friday as some moisture accompanies this system! More details to come!

Highs will climb into the mid 90s for the warmest spots by the end of the weekend into early next week.

Today: Warmer and sunny. High: 97°

Warmer and sunny. High: 97° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 66°

Clear and mild. Low: 66° Tomorrow: Warm, breezy and partly cloudy. High: 96°

