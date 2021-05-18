Slight chance for storms today…

Few clouds and warmer this afternoon with highs in the 80s and low 90s! Slight chance for showers for parts of Southeastern Arizona, especially in the White Mountains this afternoon followed by a warmup tomorrow and Thursday.

A disturbance passing through our state today will bring a slight chance for showers and storms especially to Northern Graham and Greenlee Counties. However, we could see some isolated activity from Tucson to the south and east. Don't expect much but at least parts of Southern Arizona could get some light rainfall. The biggest concerns continue to be gusty wind and lightning, which could spark a new wildfire given how dry it has been.

Additional storms will be possible tomorrow in the White Mountains and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s as high pressure builds briefly.

Temperatures fall towards the end of the work week into the low 90s as another system passes by. The main impact will be windy conditions Friday and Saturday and an elevated fire risk. We could also see "some" moisture from this system but mainly for the higher terrain to the north and east of Tucson!

Today: Seasonal and mostly sunny. High: 90°

Seasonal and mostly sunny. High: 90° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 64°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 64° Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 97°

