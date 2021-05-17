“Cooler” today before another warm up midweek

Not as warm today with highs topping out in the mid 80s! Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by Wednesday before dropping into the low 90 again this weekend.

A system passing by to the north will bring an afternoon breeze especially to the east of Tucson. This system is also cooling us off so expect highs ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s this afternoon.

Moisture is limited with this system, but some isolated showers and storms will be possible in the White Mountains today through midweek with the best chance arriving tomorrow. The main concern will be gusty wind and lightning, which could spark a new wildfire given how dry it has been.

High pressure will briefly build over the Southwest and that will warm us up into the mid 90s Wednesday before temperatures drop closer to average by the end of the week and into this upcoming weekend thanks to another storm passing through. Expect gusty wind and elevated fire weather conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Today: Breezy and sunny. High: 85°

Breezy and sunny. High: 85° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 60°

Clear and mild. Low: 60° Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 91°

