High temperatures will fall back into the mid 80’s on Monday

TUCSON - The windy conditions will stay in place on Monday, but the temperatures will cool thanks to that strong wind shifting.

We have been dealing with a south wind for the last few days that has been gusting as high as 35-40 mph.

Starting tomorrow we will see more of a westerly wind that will bring cool Pacific air into Southern Arizona.

Highs on Monday will range between 83-87 degrees in Pima and Santa Cruz counties while Cochise county can expect the low 80's.

We will be back in the 90's for high temperatures by Wednesday.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 50's.

Monday will be another day to watch for strong winds in Southern Arizona.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 56°

Clear and Mild. Low: 56° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 86°

Sunny and Warm. High: 86° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 58°

