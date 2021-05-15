Breezy conditions will take over Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Strong winds will return to our area tomorrow with wind gust as high as 35 mph.

Consistent winds will range between 10-25 depending on elevation.

We do not have any fire danger warnings in effect currently, but those same precautions should still be taken.

A stagnant low pressure center to our west has caused this stretch of warm temperatures, but it has been slowly dying for a few days.

A strong center of high pressure to our north will help push some of the cooler air in northern Arizona and Utah into our area.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 50's.

Monday will be another day to watch for strong winds in Southern Arizona.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 58°

Clear and Mild. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 92°

Sunny and Warm. High: 92° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 56°

