Temperatures will drop as the wind picks up

TUCSON - After our first 100 degree day of the year we will slowly drop back down the low 90's this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, the White Mountains and areas along the AZ/NM border could see mostly dry thunderstorms. The biggest impacts will be lightning and gusty outflows.

Some light rain is possible, but we are not expecting anything higher than 1/2 an inch of rain.

The wind picks up again by the end of the weekend thanks to a system passing through the state.

Critical fire weather conditions will be possible as well as a chance for storms in the White Mountains each afternoon early next week.

This system will also bring cooler temperatures, dropping our highs into the upper 80s on Monday.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 98°

Hot and sunny. High: 98° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 65°

Clear and mild. Low: 65° Tomorrow: Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 94°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!