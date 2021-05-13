The ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen over the Southwest and will push our highs in the upper 90s/low 100s today and tomorrow! Don't forget to enter into our Ice Break Contest via the News 4 Tucson App.

The warmest day of the week is today with a forecast high of 100° at the Tucson International Airport! It will be another close call but today could be our first triple digit day of the year! Tomorrow, highs will be around the same and still very warm for this time of year.

On Friday afternoon, the White Mountains and areas along the AZ/NM border could see mostly dry thunderstorms. The biggest impacts will be lightning and gusty outflows!

The wind picks up again by the end of the weekend thanks to a system passing through the state. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible as well as a chance for storms in the White Mountains each afternoon early next week. This system will also bring cooler temperatures, dropping our highs into the upper 80s on Monday!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 100°

Hot and sunny. High: 100° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 65°

Clear and mild. Low: 65° Tomorrow: Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 99°

