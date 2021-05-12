New climate data shows Southern Arizona is becoming warmer and drier

TUCSON (KVOA) - New climate data has recently been released analyzing the weather here in Southern Arizona and it found that our area is getting both warmer and drier.

That may not come as a surprise. This region of the world has been experiencing a period of warming with less and less rainfall for thousands of years.

Chief Meteorologist of KVOA Matt Brode said, "In the last few climate cycles we are definitely getting warmer, we're definitely getting drier, however in sort of the middle of some of those climate cycles we've had some pretty Blockbuster monsoons."

Even though there have been a few good monsoon years during this cycle as a whole we are lagging behind.

KVOA Meteorologist Shea Sorenson said, "The most disappointing things to me of course their monsoon rainfall totals have gone down which is not surprising you know we used to always get a little over six inches and now it's a little over five and a half."

That means the dry air this last decade has directly contributed to the warmer afternoon temperatures.

Sorenson continued, "When those thunderstorms come through it's amazing to see the temperature map because wherever it's rained you can see it's almost 20-25 degrees cooler and that helps us out so much but without the rainfall last year, we were hitting records left and right."

The last couple years we really didn't have too much of a monsoon might have skewed the data a little bit, but it wasn't enough to make it this significantly dryer than the 30 years before this last climate period.