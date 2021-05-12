Mid 90s today, upper 90s tomorrow!

Temperatures continue to climb with highs in the mid 90s today and near the triple digit mark Thursday and Friday! Slightly cooler by the end of the weekend but it will be breezy to windy at times.

Highs warm into the mid 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon with tons of sunshine and a light afternoon breeze! A ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen over the Southwest and will push our highs in the upper 90s/low 100s Thursday and Friday! Don't forget to enter into our Ice Break Contest via the News 4 Tucson App.

On Friday afternoon, the White Mountains and areas along the AZ/NM border could see some dry thunderstorms. The biggest impacts will be lightning and gusty outflows!

The wind picks up again by the end of the weekend thanks to a system passing through the state. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible so stay tuned. This system will also bring cooler temperatures, dropping our highs into the upper 80s on Monday!

Today: Warmer and sunny. High: 96°

Warmer and sunny. High: 96° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 64°

Clear and mild. Low: 64° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 99°

