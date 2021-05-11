Turning up the heat!

Sunny, warm and not as breezy today with a big warm up on tap for the end of the work week! Temperatures could warm into the triple digits for the first time this year!

Highs will warm back into the low 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon with tons of sunshine! A ridge of high pressure is building over the Southwest and will push our highs in the upper 90s/low 100s Thursday and Friday! Don't forget to enter into our Ice Break Contest via the News 4 Tucson App.

On Friday afternoon, the White Mountains and areas along the AZ/NM border could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms but the rest of us are staying dry at this time. The biggest impacts will be lightning and gusty outflows!

The wind picks up again this weekend thanks to a system passing through the state. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible so stay tuned. This system will also bring cooler temperatures, dropping our highs into the upper 80s on Monday!

Today: Warm and sunny. High: 93°

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 60°

Clear and mild. Low: 60° Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 96°

