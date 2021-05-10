Breezy at times, big warm up late week!

Sunny, warm and breezy at times then the ice could break by the end of the work week with highs near 100!

Expect sustained wind around 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph this afternoon. Higher gusts will be possible to the east of Tucson. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Highs will warm into the low 90s for the warmest spots with tons of sunshine before a big warm up by the end of the work week.

Temperatures heat up again this week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southwest! It will push our highs into the upper 90/low 100s by Thursday and Friday! Enter into our Ice Break Contest via the News 4 Tucson App.

The White Mountains and areas along the AZ/NM border could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday but the rest of us will stay dry at this time. Temperatures will also back off this weekend with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Today: Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 93°

Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 93° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 59°

Clear and mild. Low: 59° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 92°

