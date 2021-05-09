Sunshine and 90 degree temperatures will dominate the next week

TUCSON - Sunny skies have been the norm for the last week and has 90 degree temperatures. We are not expecting any big changes outside of some heat late week.

Pima county will stay in the low 90's through Tuesday while Santa Cruz and Cochise counties will fluctuate between the mid and upper 80's.

Monday will also be a bit breezy with winds as high as 20 mph in Tucson and 30 mph for higher elevations.

Thursday and Friday are the days we are tracking where we could reach 100 degrees before we cool off next weekend.

There is still no chance of rain for Southern Arizona over the next week.