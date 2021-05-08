Another chance for the triple digits will be here late next week

TUCSON - For the next few days Southern Arizona will see highs in the lower 90's and plenty of sunshine.

Pima county will stay in the low 90's through Tuesday while Santa Cruz and Cochise counties will fluctuate between the mid and upper 80's.

Monday will also be a bit breezy with winds as high as 20 mph in Tucson and 30 mph for higher elevations.

The heat will return midweek.

Thursday and Friday are the days we are tracking where we could reach 100 degrees before we cool off next weekend.

There is still no chance of rain for Southern Arizona over the next week.