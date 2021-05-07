Breezy weekend!

Not as warm as yesterday but highs will still warm into the mid 90s this afternoon! Temperatures back off this weekend, but the wind picks up.

The ridge of high pressure that brought the heat yesterday will begin to weaken as few systems head south from the Pacific NW. As a result, highs will drop into the low 90s starting tomorrow.

It will also be breezy each afternoon through early next week with sustained wind between 15-20 mph and higher gusts. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible near the AZ/NM border so please remember that one less spark means one less wildfire!

Highs could drop into the upper 80s on Monday as another system passes by to the north. Then temperatures rebound into the upper 90s the second half of the work week and we could make another run for the triple digit mark!

Today: Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 96°

Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 96° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 60°

Clear and mild. Low: 60° Tomorrow: Warm, breezy and sunny. High: 91°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!