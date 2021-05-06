Today will be the warmest day of 2021 so far with highs in the upper 90s! The big warm up won't last too long as temperatures fall back into the low 90s this weekend.

The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen through today with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far. May 5th and April 4th hold the title with a high of 96 degrees. Our chance of hitting 100° at the Tucson International Airport is still low but it's not impossible! Enter into our Ice Break Contest via the News 4 Tucson App just in case.

Some moisture will move into Southwestern New Mexico this afternoon and isolated thunderstorms will be possible along the Arizona/New Mexico border but the rest of us will stay dry.

The ridge will begin to weaken this weekend and highs will drop into the low 90s. Breezy starting tomorrow as a series of systems pass by well to the north of our area. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible so please remember that one less spark means one less wildfire.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 99°

Hot and sunny. High: 99° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 64°

Clear and mild. Low: 64° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 97°

