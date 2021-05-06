The Ice is thin but still present on the Santa Cruz River

TUCSON - Triple digit heat has been observed in many parts of the State of Arizona so far this Spring.

However Tucson International Airport, where records are kept has still not reached this symbolic metric.

It was a close call on Thursday as the airport held on to 99 degrees for a total of 17 minutes.

TUS held on to 99 degrees for exactly 17 minutes today. #IceBreak2021 will carry on for at least another week. #AZwx #KVOAwx pic.twitter.com/JdlvT96xZB — Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) May 7, 2021

This means you still have time to enter the Ice Break contest. Click here to guess the date and time, down to the minute when we first reach 100 degrees.

Tucson first cracked 100 degrees last year on April 29th, and by this date last year the airport had already accumulated 5 occurrences of triple digit heat.

Here's some additional Ice Break intel to help you guess the date.

Some of our forecast tools are indicating that the next reasonable chance we hit 100 degrees could arrive by next Thursday (May 13th)

Good luck!