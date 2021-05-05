Warmer and drier, the new normal for the Southwest

Something big happened in the weather and climate community! The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration released the new climate normals for the last 30 years and the results are no surprise for the Southwest.

This release is the equivalent of our census. It helps us compare our everyday weather with the last 30 years of data. This data is compiled from roughly 8,700 National Weather Stations across the United States and U.S. Territories.

Prior to yesterday's release, all of our average highs or average precipitation, for example, have been based off of the 1981-2010 climate normals and prior to that, it was 1971 to 2000.

The theme for the Southwest is warmer and drier. Our average yearly temperature is now 70.6°, which is up by 1.2°. Our average yearly precipitation is now 10.61", which is down by 0.98". This also means drier monsoons. Previously, the average was 6.08" but now it is only 5.69". Based off of the 1991-2020 normals, we're also anticipating more days with highs of 100° or hotter.

The image below and on the right shows the difference between the 1901-1930 and 1991-2020 annual average temperatures. While the temperatures change is only 2° or 3°, that small change has and will have huge impacts on our day to day lives in the Southwest. Think higher electric bills during the hot summer months, water shortages, catastrophic wildfire seasons and more frequent and prolonged droughts. This also impacts our beautiful desert ecosystem and wildlife.

For more information, click here.