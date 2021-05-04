90s return starting today!

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s and low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and then a big warm is in store towards the end of the work week!

High pressure is taking over the next few days and temperatures will warm into the 90s for the warmest spots starting this afternoon. The wind will finally be light today with sustained winds at only 5-10 mph! A few clouds will begin to roll in late tonight into early tomorrow morning with overnight lows dropping into the 40s, 50s and low 60s.

The hottest day will be Thursday with a forecast high of 98° but our chance of making it to the triple digit mark remains low. Enter into Ice Break Contest just in case via the News 4 Tucson App! Remember you can enter multiple times.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken this weekend and highs will drop into the low 90s. Another system passing by this weekend will also bring gusty wind and potentially critical fire weather conditions too by Sunday. More details to come!

Today: Warm and sunny. High: 90°

Warm and sunny. High: 90° Tonight: Few clouds and mild. Low: 60°

Few clouds and mild. Low: 60° Tomorrow: Warmer and mostly sunny. High: 96°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!