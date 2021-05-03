What’s with the windy weather?

So many of you have reached out about the wind, but Spring is usually a breezy time of year. So what's happening?

First and foremost, where does the wind come from? Weather is all about balance and gases in our atmosphere flow from high pressure to low pressure in an attempt to achieve that balance. The greater the difference between these areas of high and low pressure, the faster the air/wind will move.

Jet streams are bands of strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and are the drivers of high and low pressure. The polar jet, which impacts North America, migrates to the north in the Spring as the Northern latitudes begin to warm. Below is a graphic showing the typical pattern of the jet stream during the Spring months. During the summer, the jet stream migrates even farther north so the gusty wind becomes less frequent.

So what's to blame? The storm track has been very active this year so we've definitely had a few more days with gusts over 30 and 40 mph compared to 2019 and 2020 (See the graphics below).

Unfortunately, the wind keeps coming but the rain has not. The track of the storms have been well to the north and east of us and that is where all of the moisture stays too. With the exceptional drought, dry air and gusty wind we've also seen an uptick in Red Flag Warnings this Spring. Remember on less spark, means one less wildfire!