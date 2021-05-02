Windy conditions will start to back off by the end of the day tomorrow

TUCSON - The Red Flag Warning issued for Sunday will expire and will not be renewed for Monday. Wind gusts of 30 mph remain possible.

Consistent winds around the Tucson area could peak around 15-20 mph on Monday afternoon with higher values expected in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties especially in areas with a high elevation.

Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the 80s to start off the work week.

Starting Wednesday we could see high temperatures skyrocket to the mid to upper 90's.

Our highest temperature is likely to come Thursday with a high between 97-99 degrees.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Breezy. Low: 56°

Mostly Clear and Breezy. Low: 56° Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy. High: 84°

Sunny, Breezy. High: 84° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Cool. Low: 55°

