A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Southern Arizona; Wind gusts could reach 40 mph Sunday

TUCSON - The warm temperatures will take a backseat to the strong winds headed our way late tonight and early tomorrow.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz and the eastern half of Pima county including Tucson starting 10:00 a.m. Sunday through 8:00 p.m.

These warnings are issued when we see a combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures that could lead to a new fire spreading quickly.

Wind gusts around the Tucson area could peak around 40 mph on Sunday afternoon with higher values expected in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties especially in areas with a high elevation.

Monday will be another day to watch for strong winds in Southern Arizona.

High temperatures will fall back down to the low 90's for Sunday and eventually into the 80's for the first half of the work week.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Breezy. Low: 63°

Mostly Clear and Breezy. Low: 63° Tomorrow: Blowing Dust, Windy, Sunny. High: 90°

Blowing Dust, Windy, Sunny. High: 90° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Breezy. Low: 56°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!