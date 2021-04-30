Windy and warm

It will be warmer today as highs flirt with the 90° mark and breezy to windy at times! Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s tomorrow before dropping back into the upper 80s, briefly, next week.

Warmer start to your Friday morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to upper 60s. Expect tons of sunshine today with highs near 90° for the warmest spots. It will be breezy to windy at times with a sustained wind between 15-25 mph and gusts around 35 mph.

This weekend is going to be toasty, especially tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s! Another system passing by to the north of us on Sunday will bring gusty wind, a slight cool down and potentially some moisture to the White Mountains on Monday.

Expect sustained wind at 20-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph on Sunday. This could lead to critical fire weather conditions but there are no watches or warnings in place at this time. No matter what, be overly cautious as we're still in an Exceptional Drought. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with more of the same on Tuesday. After that, a BIG warm up is on tap and we could make a run for the triple digits by next Thursday.

Today: Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 89°

Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 89° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61° Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 95°

