Heating up with afternoon breezes!

Hopefully you enjoyed the cooler weather because we have a big warm up in store this weekend! Looks like we'll avoid the triple digits this time around, but temperatures will still warm several degrees above average.

Beautiful start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 40s to upper 50s. Expect tons of sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s for the warmest spots. It will be breezy at times with a sustained wind between 15-25 mph and gusts around 35 mph with more of the same tomorrow.

The system that passed through the last couple of days will linger to the Southeast, which means the ridge won't be able to come in as strong as previously forecasted. Temperatures will still be warm this weekend, but highs will only reach the mid 90s on Saturday.

It will be a bit breezy on Sunday as a system passes by to the north and temperatures will drop slightly on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. The rest of the week temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s.

Today: Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 86°

Breezy, warm and sunny. High: 86° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 60°

Clear and mild. Low: 60° Tomorrow: Breezy and warm with tons of sunshine. High: 89°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!