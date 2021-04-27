Rain and snow on the way!

Off and on valley rain, mountain snow and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast today with highs in the mid to upper 60s for the warmest spots! After a big cool down, we have a big warm up on tap this weekend where we could see our first 100° day.

RAIN! After a 34-day dry stretch, expect valley rain, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow, especially this afternoon. Valleys could see anywhere from 0.10” to 0.35" with higher totals possible where thunderstorms develop. Snow levels will drop to as low as 7,000 feet with 1" to 3" mainly above 8,000 feet. A few showers will linger near the New Mexico border early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be about 20-25 degrees below normal for this time of year with highs in the 60s this afternoon and overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s Wednesday morning. Some isolated spots to the south and east of Tucson could drop to near freezing so protect the 4 P's just in case! (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS & PIPES).

After the system passes through, a BIG warm up is in the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by Friday with highs near 100° on Saturday! Temperatures will fluctuate in the mid to upper 90s through at least midweek next week so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

Today: Showers, isolated P.M. storms (50%). High: 69°

Showers, isolated P.M. storms (50%). High: 69° Tonight: Scattered showers then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 47°

Scattered showers then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 47° Tomorrow: Beautiful and mostly sunny. High: 75°

